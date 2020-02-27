Cubs' Reliever Is Out Indefinitely

MESA, Ariz. (AP) MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Chicago Cubs reliever Brad Wieck has had surgery for an abnormal heart flutter and is out indefinitely.  The team says an irregular heartbeat was discovered during the 28-year-old left-hander’s spring training physical. Subsequent tests showed an intermittent atrial flutter.  Wieck underwent a cardiac ablation at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago on Monday and returned to Arizona two days later. Wieck had a 5.71 ERA over 44 appearances for San Diego and Chicago last season. He had a 3.60 ERA in 14 games with the Cubs.

 
