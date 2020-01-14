Crosby Returns To Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain will be in the lineup on Tuesday night when Pittsburgh faces Minnesota. Crosby hasn't played since undergoing abdominal surgery on Nov. 14.

The Penguins have thrived in spite of the extended absence of the three-time Stanley Cup winner. Pittsburgh is 18-6-4 since Crosby's last appearance on Nov. 9, tied for the second-best mark in the league during that span.

Crosby says his rehab from the surgery was slow at times but watching the team go on a roll helped him stay positive.