Crash investigation continues in Kobe tragedy

The pilot in the foggy-weather helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant was well-acquainted with the skies over Los Angeles and accustomed to flying celebrities.

Customers and colleagues praised his calm and skills.

But aviation experts are wondering why he persisted in flying in fog so heavy it grounded police choppers.

Some pilots questioned whether the pressure to get a celebrity where he was going clouded his judgment and sent him into a dangerous situation.

Federal authorities are investigating the cause of the crash that killed nine people.

