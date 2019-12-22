Cowboys blow chance to win NFC East in 17-9 loss to Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys blew their chance at winning the NFC East with a 17-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys would have clinched their second straight NFC East title with a win in Philadelphia.

Now the Cowboys need some help. The Cowboys have to win next week against Washington and they need an Eagles loss to the Giants.

Dak Prescott gamely played through an injured shoulder and threw for 265 yards. But his final pass attempt of the game was busted up in the end zone by Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones.

