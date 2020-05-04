Cowboys Release Cooper Rush

The NFL Dallas Cowboys Monday released veteran quarterback Cooper Rush. The former Lansing Catholic High School and Central Michigan University standout played three seasons with the Cowboys after signing as an undrafted free agent. Rush became expendable when the Cowboys on Sunday signed veteran Andy Dalton to back up Dak Prescott. Dalton was released last week by the Cincinnati Bengals who made LSU's Joe Burrow the number one pick in the draft on April 23.