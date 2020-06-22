Covid Tennis Issues in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) - Novak Djokovic’s charity tennis exhibition series combined with an overall softening of coronavirus restrictions in Serbia and Croatia has been followed by an increase in the number of positive cases among professional athletes. Two tennis players ranked among the top 40 in the world and five players at Serbia’s biggest soccer club have tested positive for the virus after being involved in sporting events where fans packed into the stands and social distancing was not enforced. Djokovic will now be tested as well. His media team says he has no symptoms but “he needs to do the test and then we will see what’s going on.”