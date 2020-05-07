Covid Golf Match Set To Go

HOBE SOUND, Fla. (AP) - The televised match involving Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and two of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks is raising $10 million for COVID-19 relief. Turner Sports is producing the May 24 event that will be simulcast on its networks, including TNT and TBS. Woods and Peyton Manning will take on Mickelson and Tom Brady at Medalist Golf Club. The match is the second time live golf will be on TV since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the PGA Tour and other tours around the world. Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson are part of a charity match May 17 at nearby Seminole.