Cougars score redemption at Portland

It was a win four years in the making; six straight losses to the Portland raiders and two of those in the district finals.

But coming into Friday’s game, the Lansing Catholic Cougars had one thing in mind: Not Today.

"I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life,” said Cougar Quarterback Zach Gillespie. “I can't stop smiling right now. I've wanted to beat them so bad. And I finally did it. I'm so proud of my team."

The Cougars avenged their loss in week five to the Raiders, but Coach Jim Ahern says redemption's more like it.

"I’m so happy for our guys, they worked really hard for this,” Ahern said. “It's special. There's a lot of rivalry here between these two schools. I have a lot of respect for their program and I know they do for ours, it's a healthy rivalry which is a good thing."

Before it's back to business next week a celebration that’s been a long time coming for the Cougars.

"I don't think I’ve wanted anything this bad in my life,” said Gillespie. “Our team has such a chip on their shoulder."

The Cougars have home field advantage next week in the Regional Finals when they take on Kalamazoo United.

