Copp Wins Michigan Amateur

Ann Arbor's Tyler Copp is the 2020 Michigan men's amateur golf champion. Copp, who plays at Mercer University, defeated Michigan State varsity team junior James Piot two and one in the championship match Friday afternoon at the Heather Course at Boyne Highlands near Harbor Springs. Both players won morning semi-final matches. Copp attended Skyline High School and his brother Andrew plays in the National Hockey League. This was the 109th Michigan Amateur which began with more than 600 entrants.