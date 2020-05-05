Cooper Rush Reportedly Joins Giants

Media reports Tuesday indicate that former Lansing Catholic High School and Central Michigan University standout quarterback Cooper Rush has a new NFL home. Rush, cut yesterday after three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, has signed on with the New York Giants. That team is looking to replace veteran Eli Manning. Rush was an undrafted free agent when the Cowboys signed him but he was cut after the Cowboys Monday signed back up veteran Andy Dalton.

 
