Colts Sign Three More Draft Picks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have signed three more draft picks, including running back Jonathan Taylor. Quarterback Jacob Eason, linebacker Jordan Glasgow and Taylor all agreed to four-year deals. Taylor was the second of Indy's two second-round picks, No. 41 overall, and became the first FBS junior to rush for 6,000 yards in his career. He played at Wisconsin. Eason was a fourth-round pick out of Washington. He begins training camp as the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett. Glasgow, a sixth-round pick, could play safety or linebacker and was a key special teams player during his college career at Michigan. 

 
