College GameDay comes to MSU Saturday

With all the attention the Michigan State football program has drawn over the last week--it's kind of gotten lost in the shuffle that ESPN's "College GameDay" will be in town for a huge MSU basketball game.

The Spartans are hosting ninth-ranked Maryland at 6 p.m. Saturday.

College GameDay airs live from the Breslin Center starting at 11 a.m.

Michigan State said they are not sure yet whether Mel Tucker will be at the game.

Tucker was officially hired as MSU's new head football coach Wednesday, Feb. 12.

His contract is for $5.5 million a year.

His annual base salary is for $3.8 million, supplemental income is listed for $1.3 million, and he has an annual $400,000 bonus.

His contract also contains many incentive bonuses including $375,000 if MSU wins the National Championship.

Tucker and his family told News 10 they are excited to be in Michigan and they support they've received from Spartan Nation has been overwhelming.

