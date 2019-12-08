College Football Playoff set

LSU will play Oklahoma and Ohio State will face defending national champion Clemson in the College Football Playoff.

The selection committee revealed the pairings Sunday for the national semifinals and the final four were no surprise. The only mystery involved which team would be the No. 1 seed. The 13-member committee went with Southeastern Conference champion LSU.

The 13-0 Tigers will head back to Atlanta for its playoff game to face the 12-1 Big 12 champion Sooners in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28.

LSU used a convincing victory against Georgia at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday to move up to No. 1 Sunday. Ohio State had been No. 1 last week in the committee's rankings, but slipped to No. 2 after coming from behind against Wisconsin to win the Big Ten title on Saturday night.

The Buckeyes will face third-seeded Atlantic Coast Conference champion Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, on Dec. 28. Both teams are 13-0. The national championship game is set for Jan. 13 in New Orleans.

The rest pairings for the other New Year's Six bowls will be set later Sunday when the committee releases its complete top 25.

