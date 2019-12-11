SAN DIEGO (AP) SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Gerrit Cole has quickly ended Stephen Strasburg's tenure as baseball's highest-paid pitcher. A person familiar with the agreement Cole has agreed to a $324 million, nine-year contract with the New York Yankees. That tops the $245 million, seven-year contract Strasburg finalized Monday to remain with the World Series champion Washington Nationals. Its $36 million average is a record for any player and beats the $35.5 million in outfielder Mike Trout's $426.5 million, 12-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels that started last season. Agent Scott Boras negotiated the deals for Cole and Strasburg.
Cole Signs Big Deal With Yankees
