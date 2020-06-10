Coca-Cola Drops Major League Baseball

ATLANTA (AP) ATLANTA (AP) - The Coca-Cola Co. has ended its sponsorship of Major League Baseball after three seasons. The company says it will “continue to support 16 MLB teams at the local level.” PepsiCo Inc. sponsored MLB from 1997-2016.

 
