Chiefs Re-Sign Key Cornerback



KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back cornerback Bashaud Breeland on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $4.5 million, according to a person familiar with the contract. The agreement helps alleviate one of the Super Bowl champions’ biggest concerns ahead of the NFL draft. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not been announced. Breeland helped the Chiefs win their first championship in five decades last season before joining cornerbacks Kendall Fuller and Morris Claiborne in free agency. Fuller has since signed with Washington.

