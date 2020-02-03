Chiefs' Parade Set For Wednesday

KMIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Kansas City Chiefs fans are flocking to buy T-shirts, lining up for photos and preparing to skip out on work for a celebratory parade after the team won its first Super Bowl in 50 years.

Schools in the area are calling off classes so students and staff can attend “The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade" on Wednesday morning. Officials announced the celebration shortly after the Chiefs defeated San Francisco 31-20 on Sunday. The festivities will include a victory rally at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, shortly after the parade ends. Fans were taking pictures in front of a newly installed sign inside Union Station that proclaims the Chiefs “World Champions!”

