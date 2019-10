KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Kansas City Chiefs remain hopeful that injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ') will be available when they play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes dislocated his right kneecap two weeks ago in Denver. He practiced on a limited basis last week. The Chiefs started Matt Moore in his place against Green Bay and lost 31-24 to the Packers on Sunday night.