KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is expected to throw in practice today, raising the possibility he could return sooner than expected from a dislocated kneecap. Mahomes hurt the knee on a quarterback sneak Thursday night in Denver. The initial thought was that he could miss up to six weeks, but X-rays and an MRI exam returned the best possible result, and coach Andy Reid says he has not been ruled out for Sunday night against Green Bay.
Chiefs Have Higher Hopes On Mahomes' Return
