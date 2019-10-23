Chiefs Have Higher Hopes On Mahomes' Return

El quarterback de los Chiefs de Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes (15), permanece en el césped después de lesionarse la rótula derecha durante la primera mitad del partido contra los Broncos de Denver, en Denver, el jueves 17 de octubre dfe 2019. (AP Foto/David Zalubowski)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is expected to throw in practice today, raising the possibility he could return sooner than expected from a dislocated kneecap. Mahomes hurt the knee on a quarterback sneak Thursday night in Denver. The initial thought was that he could miss up to six weeks, but X-rays and an MRI exam returned the best possible result, and coach Andy Reid says he has not been ruled out for Sunday night against Green Bay.

 
