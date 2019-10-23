Chiefs Have Higher Hopes On Mahomes' Return

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is expected to throw in practice today, raising the possibility he could return sooner than expected from a dislocated kneecap. Mahomes hurt the knee on a quarterback sneak Thursday night in Denver. The initial thought was that he could miss up to six weeks, but X-rays and an MRI exam returned the best possible result, and coach Andy Reid says he has not been ruled out for Sunday night against Green Bay.

