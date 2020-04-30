Chiefs Extend Option on Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates during a Super Bowl parade and rally in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs are exercising their fifth-year option on Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ'), according to a person familiar with their decision. But the person tells The Associated Press that both sides remain optimistic that they will agree on a long-term contract before the start of the season. Teams are allowed to use a fifth-year option on players selected in the first round of the NFL draft. If the Chiefs are unable to sign Mahomes to a long-term deal, he would be due a base salary of $25 million for the 2021 season.

 
