Cherington New Pirats' G-M

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- A person familiar with the decision says the Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to hire Ben Cherington as their general manager.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been announced. The person said Cherington likely will be introduced at a news conference on Monday.

Cherington replaces Neal Huntington, who was hired in September 2008 and fired in October.

Cherington has been Toronto's vice president of baseball operations under GM Ross Atkins since September 2016.

