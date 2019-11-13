Ohio State's stellar defensive end Chase Young will be held out of this Saturday's football game at Rutgers. It will be the second game he has missed since being suspended by the school over a loan he accepted and has since repaid. Young will be reinstated, the school says, for the final two regular season games at home against Penn State and at Michigan. Young is considered one of the top defensive players in the nation.
Chase Young To Be Reinstated
By from Tim Staudt |
Posted: Wed 1:37 PM, Nov 13, 2019