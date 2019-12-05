Chase Elliott gets 2nd most popular NASCAR driver award

Chase Elliott won NASCAR's most popular driver award for the second consecutive year. He's now trying to put together a streak like the one held by his father, Hall of Famer Bill Elliott of a record 16 consecutive wins. Chase Elliott won the award for the first time last season after Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired. Now his loyal fan base has made him the runaway winner yet again.

