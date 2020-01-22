Catholic, P-W, Sign Home and Home Series

Lansing Catholic and Pewamo Westphalia have agreed to a home and home two game football series. The games will be played in week nine of the regular season, this fall at Lansing Catholic and in 2021 at Pewamo Westphalia. This last season, Catholic won the division five state title with a 13-1 record and P W won the division seven title with a 14-0 record. The deal was made at the State high school football coaches clinic in Lansing last week end.