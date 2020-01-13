Carolina Player Injured in Auto Accident



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina forward Brandon Robinson was injured in a car crash in which police say the other driver was charged with driving while impaired. The school says the injuries are not serious. It's the latest blow to the Tar Heels, who have spent the season dealing with injuries to a number of players. The arrest came after the Tar Heels lost 79-76 in overtime to Clemson. Robinson scored a career-high 27 points.

