Cardinals To Play In Mexico City

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals will play a regular-season game in Mexico City this year. Additional details, including the date and opponent, will be released later. The Cardinals are required by the NFL to host a game outside the United States by 2023 after being awarded the hosting rights to the Super Bowl to be played in February 2023. The game will be the Cardinals' second in Mexico City. The franchise played the San Francisco 49ers in 2005 in the first regular-season NFL game held outside the United States.