Cardinals Re-Sign Cornerback Peterson

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The Cardinals have re-signed cornerback Kevin Peterson to a one-year contract. The 26-year-old Peterson played in 14 games last season and started three. He was pushed into a bigger role because of Patrick Peterson’s six-game suspension and Robert Alford’s season-ending injury. He had 16 tackles, two passes defended and six special teams tackles after joining the team off waivers from the Rams in September