Cardinals Re-Sign Cornerback Peterson

Every NFL game ball that's appeared in the Super Bowl has been made at the Wilson football factory.
By  | 
Posted:

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The Cardinals have re-signed cornerback Kevin Peterson to a one-year contract. The 26-year-old Peterson played in 14 games last season and started three. He was pushed into a bigger role because of Patrick Peterson’s six-game suspension and Robert Alford’s season-ending injury. He had 16 tackles, two passes defended and six special teams tackles after joining the team off waivers from the Rams in September

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus