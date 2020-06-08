Capital City Tennis Classic plans to hold November tournament as scheduled

The Capital City Tennis Classic is heading into its second year of existence but there is a lot of uncertainty leading up to the November tournament because of the COVID-19 crisis .As of now, the tournament board says they are planning for a normal tournament, with fans. That, of course, is the preferred option if the crisis settles down by then. Year one of the tournament was a great success.

Year one of the Capital City Tennis Classic

"I mean year one we brought in over 2,000 spectators over the course of the week, which from talking to officials and players is one of the best turnouts they have seen at this level of an event," Tournament Director Cody Cross said.

MSU Assistant Tennis Coach and tournament board member Harry Judan said fans are key for the event saying, "That's the biggest aspect of this tournament is just getting the community involved and growing the game and inspiring young people."

If the tournament, which is held at the MSU tennis facility, goes on without fans due to COVID-19 there will be live streaming available for fans to watch the matches.

"Last year we had a couple players break their rackets and the tempers flared and all of that good stuff so it's obviously not the same as being there in person but you still get the sights and the sounds and you can enjoy it from your living room couch," Judan said.

The 2nd annual Capital City Tennis Classic is scheduled to run November 15th-22nd.