Camo for a Cause Friday at LCHS

It's "Camo for a Cause" night at Lansing Catholic High School.

The football team will be wearing camouflage jerseys to raise funds and awareness for Suicide Prevention.

Kick off is at 7 p.m. against Sexton High School at LCHS's Cougar Stadium.

Many players on the team will be playing in memory of Mr. Ross Baldwin, former LCHS World History teacher.

Donations will be accepted and specialty items will be on sale at the concessions stand.

The school says that funds raised will go to programming to help students understand the warning signs and how to seek help in the best manner possible.

The student section will be wearing purple and teal in honor of Suicide Prevention.

This is also WILX News 10's Game of the Week.

