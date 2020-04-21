Busy Off Season For Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - It’s been a busy offseason for reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has thrown footballs on the practice field without regard to social distancing, added a massive chest tattoo and exchanged tweets with President Donald Trump. Jackson threw footballs to teammate Marquise Brown and former NFL star Antonio Brown during an informal workout in Florida on April 1. Jackson acknowledged Tuesday that it was “bad timing" amid the coronavirus pandemic and says he's now working out alone.