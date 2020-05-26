Busch Supports Masks In Public

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Kyle Busch says he supports wearing a mask in public so “we all can take care of our neighbor” amid the coronavirus pandemic. It's a rare instance of the two-time NASCAR champion wading into a social issue. Busch entered the debate after images from short tracks over the weekend showed packed grandstands with little social distancing and few people wearing masks. He retweeted a photo from South Alabama Speedway in Ozark, Alabama, and added his own message. Busch applauded fans for supporting their local short tracks but suggested mandatory masks for admission for “healthier practices.”