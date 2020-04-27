Bulls Have New General Manager

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bulls have hired Philadelphia 76ers executive Marc Eversley to replace fired Gar Forman as general manager, according to a person familiar with the situation. Eversley spent the past four years in Philadelphia’s front office. He becomes the Bulls’ first black general manager. Eversley, a Canadian, spent a decade at Nike, managing company-owned retail stores in Ontario before moving to their corporate office in Oregon and becoming the point person for their basketball player relationship division. He then worked in Toronto's front office for seven years and Washington's for three before joining the 76ers.