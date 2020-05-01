Bulls Announce New General Manager

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bulls announced Marc Eversley as their new general manager on Friday.

Eversley agreed to take the job earlier in the week. He succeeds the fired Gar Forman and will work under new top executive Arturas Karnisovas. Eversley spent four years in Philadelphia's front office - the past two as the 76ers' senior vice president of player personnel.

The Bulls were 11th in the Eastern Conference at 22-43 and on the way to their third straight losing record when the league stopped play.

Eversley, a Canadian, becomes the Bulls' first black general manager.

He spent a decade at Nike, managing company-owned retail stores in Ontario before moving to their corporate office in Oregon and becoming the point person for their basketball player relationship division. He then worked in Toronto’s front office for seven years and Washington’s for three before joining the 76ers.

