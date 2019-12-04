Bucks' winning streak at 13 after rout of Pistons

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points to lift the Milwaukee Bucks to their 13th consecutive victory, 127-103 over the Detroit Pistons.

The last time the Bucks had a longer winning streak than this was when they won 16 in a row spanning the end of the 1972-73 season and the beginning of 1973-74.

They also had a 13-game run shortly after that 16-game streak ended. Milwaukee had won its previous two games by 41 and 44 points.

The Pistons had won their previous two by 34 and 33. This one wasn't close either.

