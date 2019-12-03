Buckeyes stay atop CFP rankings

Ohio State goes into championship weekend as the top team in the College Football Playoff selection committee's rankings, followed by LSU, Clemson and Georgia.

The Buckeyes take on Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game on Saturday, while the Tigers battle the Bulldogs for the SEC crown. Clemson is preparing for an ACC title game matchup with Virginia.

Utah is fifth in the CFP rankings, followed by Oklahoma, Baylor, Wisconsin, Florida and Penn State. The Sooners and Bears square off for Big 12 bragging rights.

Alabama has dropped to 12th, its lowest ranking in the six years the committee has been doing a weekly top 25 over the final third of the season.

The final rankings that set the pairings for the national semifinals come out Sunday.

