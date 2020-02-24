Bryant Tribute Held Monday

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Kobe Bryant's wife offered a poignant portrait of her NBA superstar husband and their daughter at a sold-out memorial service for the two. They were among nine people killed last month in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles. Speaking at times through tears, Vanessa Bryant praised her husband's devotion as she addressed thousands of fans gathered at Staples Center. That's the downtown arena where Bryant played for the Lakers for 17 seasons of his two-decade NBA career. The ceremony began with performances by Beyonce and Alicia Keys. The mourners included Lakers greats such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson, plus other celebrities.