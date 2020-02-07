Bryant Memorial Set For February 24

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Kobe Bryant's widow says there will be a “celebration of life” memorial on Feb. 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to honor her late husband and 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Vanessa Bryant posted a graphic on Instagram Friday morning to announce the event. Her post only said the event will occur at 10 a.m. and there are “details to come.”

The arena is where Bryant starred for the Lakers for most of his two-decade career and the date 2/24 corresponds with the No. 24 jersey he wore and the No. 2 worn by Gianna. They and seven others died in a helicopter crash last month.

