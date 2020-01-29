Bryant Loses Grievance Against Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) - All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant has lost his service-time grievance against the Chicago Cubs. Two people with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the decision to The Associated Press. Bryant argued he was held in the minors in a deliberate effort to delay his free-agent eligibility. The decision provides some clarity for the Cubs. Bryant could be traded now that his status has been settled, or the team could keep the 2016 National League MVP.