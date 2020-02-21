Bruins and Ducks Make Hockey Trade

BOSTON (AP) - The NHL-leading Boston Bruins have freed up salary cap space by trading veteran forward David Backes and a first-round draft pick to the Anaheim Ducks for forward Ondrej Kase. Anaheim also acquired 20-year-old prospect defenseman Axel Andersson in the deal completed three days before the NHL’s trade deadline. The Bruins benefit by trading the 35-year-old Backes, who has spent the past month playing in the minors. He is in the fourth year of a five-year, $30 million contract and had just one goal and two assists in 16 games with the Bruins before being demoted to AHL Providence last month.