BOSTON (AP) BOSTON (AP) - The NHL-leading Boston Bruins have freed up salary cap space by trading veteran forward David Backes and a first-round draft pick to the Anaheim Ducks for forward Ondrej Kase. Anaheim also acquired 20-year-old prospect defenseman Axel Andersson in the deal completed three days before the NHL’s trade deadline. The Bruins benefit by trading the 35-year-old Backes, who has spent the past month playing in the minors. He is in the fourth year of a five-year, $30 million contract and had just one goal and two assists in 16 games with the Bruins before being demoted to AHL Providence last month.
Bruins and Ducks Make Hockey Trade
By from Associated Press |
Updated: Fri 2:20 PM, Feb 21, 2020