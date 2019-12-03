Browns Release Defensive End Smith



CLEVELAND (AP) -- The Cleveland Browns have released defensive end Chris Smith, whose girlfriend was killed in a roadside accident earlier this season. Smith spent the past two seasons with Cleveland. He did not play in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh despite the Browns being short-handed on the defensive line with Myles Garrett out due to an indefinite suspension. Smith's girlfriend, Petara Cordero, was struck and killed by a car on Sept. 11 while standing on the side of a highway after Smith's car had swerved and crashed.

