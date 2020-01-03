Browns Adding Coaching Interviews

- The Cleveland Browns are interviewing Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (bee-EN'-uh-mee) in Kansas City to possibly be their next head coach. Bieniemy is in his second season running the Chiefs' high-powered offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ'). Bieniemy is the third candidate to interview with the Browns, who fired Freddie Kitchens after he went 6-10. Yesterday, the team met with former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam wants to hire a coach before turning his attention to finding a new general manager following John Dorsey's sudden departure this week.