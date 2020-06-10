Brown University Reinstates Two Sports

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Brown University has reinstated its men’s varsity track and cross country programs. The school president said dropping the teams to club status would have had a negative effect on efforts to build and maintain diversity on campus, particularly for African Americans. The reversal came two weeks after the school announced it would reduce its number of varsity sports from 38 to 29 in a move designed to make the Bears more competitive in the Ivy League.

