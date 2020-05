Brown University Dropping Nine Sports

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Brown University will reduce its number of varsity sports from 38 to 29 in a move designed to make the Bears more competitive in the Ivy League. University president Christina H. Paxson announced the decision was unrelated to the coronovirus outbreak, which has forced schools around the nation to slash athletic budgets. The university said an external review of the athletic program in 2018-19 found the high number of varsity sports was a barrier to competitiveness. In the preceding 10 years, Brown had won only 2.8% of all Ivy League championships, last in the league.