Brown Released On Bail

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines,during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. Authorities say NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown's trainer has been arrested following accusations that he and Brown attacked another man near Brown's Florida home. Hollywood police say officers responded to a disturbance call Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him. Holt was arrested and charged with one count of burglary with battery. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Posted:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - NFL free agent Antonio Brown was released on bail Friday after spending the night in a Florida jail. The wide receiver had to pay a bond of $110,000, surrender his passport, wear a monitor, and agree to a mental health evaluation and random drug tests. He also can't have guns. Brown is accused of attacking the driver of a moving truck that carried some of his possessions from California. Hollywood police say Brown didn't want to pay the $4,000 bill. Brown played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded. Off-the-field incidents derailed his attempts to play for the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots

 
