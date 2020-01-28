Brown freed from house arrest

NFL free agent Antonio Brown has been freed from house arrest as he awaits trial on charges that he attacked the driver of a moving truck.

According to news reports, a Florida judge agreed Tuesday to let Brown travel freely within the United States so he can fulfill contractual obligations with ESPN and comedian Kevin Hart.

Instead of wearing an ankle GPS monitor, Brown will have to check in with court personnel daily. His $110,000 bail remains in place and he still must surrender his passport, possess no weapons or ammunition and submit to a mental health evaluation and random drug testing.

