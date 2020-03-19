Broncos Release Flacco

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Another veteran NFL quarterback is hitting the open market. A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos are waiving Joe Flacco after he failed his physical. Flacco sustained a neck injury last season and missed the final two months of the season. He was eventually replaced by rookie Drew Lock. Earlier this week the Broncos agreed to terms with new backup quarterback Jeff Driskel. Cutting ties with Flacco means the Broncos take a $13 million salary cap hit but it also frees up $10 million for the team to spend in free agency.

