Broncos Have Sick Players Preparing For Lions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Rookie quarterback Drew Lock and several other Denver Broncos players have come down sick. The illness sweeping through the locker room has also hit left guard Dalton Risner, tight end Noah Fant and nose tackle Kyle Peko. All of them needed treatment. Lock, Fant and Peko all practiced but Risner was held out as a precaution. The Broncos have listed a season-high 19 players on their injury report for their game against the Detroit Lions.