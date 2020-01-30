Brewers Sign Free Agent Pitcher

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Free agent pitcher David Phelps and the Milwaukee Brewers finalized a one-year contract that guarantees $1.5 million and includes a club option for 2021. The 33-year-old right-hander was 2-1 with one save and a 3.41 ERA in 41 games for Toronto and Cubs last season. Phelps missed 2018 because of Tommy John surgery. Phelps is 32-34 with six saves and a 3.86 ERA in seven seasons with the New York Yankees, Miami, Seattle, Toronto and the Cubs. Phelps gets a $1.25 million salary this year, and Milwaukee's option is for $4.5 million with a $250,000 buyout.

