Brewers Returning To Old Logo For Next Season

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The Brewers are bringing back the team's iconic ball-in-glove logo next year.

Milwaukee unveiled its new uniform designs and logo on Monday night at Miller Park. Starting in 2020, players will wear a modernized version of the ball-in-glove image first introduced in 1978 and worn until 1993.

A "M" and the "B" are linked above the glove's webbing. The ball features two vertical seams, making it look more authentic.

Milwaukee will have two sets of uniforms at home and on the road. The primary home uniform features a cream color -- a nod to Milwaukee's nickname as "Cream City" for its cream-colored bricks -- with a slightly curved "BREWERS" across the jersey.

A 50th anniversary sleeve patch will commemorate the team's half-century in Milwaukee after launching as the Seattle Pilots in 1969 and then moving. The new look was formulated with RARE Design in Hattiesburg,