Brewers' Counsell Given Contract Extension

MILWAUKEE (AP) MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell has been been given a three-year contract extension through 2023. Counsell was hired to replace Ron Roenicke a month into the 2015 season and has led the Brewers to consecutive postseason appearances for the first time in team history. Milwaukee went 96-67 in 2018, beating the Chicago Cubs in a tiebreaker game for the NL Central title and tying the franchise record for wins. The Brewers reached Game 7 of the NL Championship Series, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers, then lost to Washington in last year's NL wild card game.

 
